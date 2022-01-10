news

"Open Day" for children, today at the Vaccine Hub of Sant'Egidio in Rome: "I get vaccinated because I love you".

Today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., vaccination for children, who come mostly from the "Schools of Peace" on the outskirts of Rome. Toys, entertainment and "certificates of courage".

All day today, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 400 children aged between 5 and 11, including many Italians and immigrants who attend the Schools of Peace of Sant'Egidio on the outskirts of Rome, will receive doses of the vaccine at the Sant'Egidio's "invisibles" hub. Over 15,000 vaccinations have been carried out here since last July for homeless, immigrants and other people who for various reasons risked being left out of the vaccination campaign.

At the entrance in via dei Fienaroli 13 (Trastevere), the children will be taken inside the San Gallicano facility, where they will receive a sticker and will watch a short entertainment show while their parents fill in the registration forms. Then they will be accompanied inside the hub where they will be able to choose a toy that will be donated to them. After the vaccination the animation will continue for the 20 minutes of the short observation. Before leaving, the children will also receive a befana stocking, a souvenir sticker and a "certificate of altruism" on which is written "I got vaccinated because I love you". This is something to be proud of because you chose to protect yourself and others (grandparents, parents, adults in general).