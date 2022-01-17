Prayer for peace, live stream

news

January 17 2022 - ROME, ITALY

Memorial of Saint Anthony the Abbot( 356). He followed the Lord into the Egyptian desert and was father of many monks. A day of reflection on the relationship between Judaism and Christianity.

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page on Mondays at 8 pm  (CET).

