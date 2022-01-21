news

23 January, Sunday of the Word of God. A Feast with the Bible at the center

Saturday 22 at 8pm Vigil Mass in Santa Maria in Trastevere. Live stream

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The Third Sunday in Ordinary Time - in 2022 is 23rd January - is the Sunday of the Word of God This Feast is particularly dear to the Community of Sant'Egidio that was born from listening to the Sacred Scriptures and from them is sustained every day. In the Eucharistic celebration, the Bible is placed at the center and each one holds a personal copy in his hands: it is the sign of a people rediscovering the Word of God, and the vision coming from the Vatican Council II.

The Sunday of the Word of God was instituted by Pope Francis in 2019 with the apostolic letter "Aperuit illis" in which the dogmatic constitution "Dei Verbum" of Vatican II is widely cited and in which the ecumenical value of the day is indicated - also close to the time of the year in which faithful are invited to dialogue with the Jews and to prayer for Christian unity.

The Liturgy in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere in Rome will take place on Saturday 22nd January at 20:00 and will be live streamed on Sant’Egidio website, social media and app.

Find out more:

Sunday of the Word of God, a celebration with the Bible at center of liturgy and life: a VIDEO introduction by Andrea Riccardi