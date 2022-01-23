news

Prayer for the Tonga Islands, affected by serious devastation. In Santa Maria in Trastevere, presided over by Card. Czerny, Monday 24 January, at 8 pm

Monday 24 January at 8 pm, in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere we pray for the Tonga Islands, affected by most serious devastation.The prayer is presided over by Card. Michael Czerny, S.J., under-secretary of the Section for Migrants of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development



Live Stream service provided.



The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page on Mondays at 8 pm (CET).



