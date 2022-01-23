news

Prayer for the Tonga Islands, affected by serious devastation. In Santa Maria in Trastevere, presided over by Card. Czerny, Monday 24 January, at 8 pm

January 23 2022 - ROME, ITALY

Prayer
Humanitarian emergencies

Share On

Monday 24 January at 8 pm, in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere we pray for the Tonga Islands, affected by most serious devastation.The prayer is presided over by Card. Michael Czerny, S.J., under-secretary of the Section for Migrants of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

Live Stream service provided.


The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page on Mondays at 8 pm  (CET).

Follow 

Facebook Page

 - Subscribe to 

Youtube Channel



Download the app 

"Prayer with Sant'Egidio"

 to follow the evening prayer on your smart devices - also available with simultaneous translation in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.
 

 