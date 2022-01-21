news

Colloquium on the future of Chad with representatives of the political-military movements

Representatives of the political-military movements of Chad met in Rome, at the invitation of the Community of Sant'Egidio, for a consultation on the Inclusive National Dialogue. During the talks, as highlighted in a joint statement, the "political will to contribute to the solution of the Chadian crisis in a sincere and transparent negotiation process" is expressed. Thanking "the Community of Sant'Egidio for organizing the Colloquium on the future of Chad", the participants in the meeting hoped for the launch of "consultations with political parties and civil society to discuss the ongoing process".



Joint press release in Italian, English, French, Arabic