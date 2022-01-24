news

Prayer for peace in Ukraine, 26 January at 7.15 pm in Santa Maria in Trastevere, presided over by H.E. Paul Gallagher

According to the intentions of Pope Francis. At the same time the prayer in Kiev

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

"I am following with concern the increase of tensions that threaten to inflict a new blow to the peace in Ukraine, and call into question the security of the European continent, with wider repercussions."

With these words, Pope Francis, at the end of last Sunday’s Angelus, expressed his concern for the worsening situation in and proposed that next Wednesday, 26 January be a day of prayer for peace.



The Community of Sant'Egidio, responding to this invitation expressed by Pope Francis, invites to a special prayer for Ukraine, Wednesday 26 January at 7.15 pm in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere.

The prayer will be presided over by H.E. Paul Gallagher, Secretary for the Holy See’s Relations with States.

Also in Kiev, on the same day, Sant'Egidio will pray for peace.



POPE FRANCIS



ANGELUS



Saint Peter's Square. Sunday, 23 January 2022