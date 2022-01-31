news
Prayer for the Poor, live stream
January 31 2022 - ROME, ITALYLive streaming prayer
Remembrance of Modesta, a homeless woman who was refused medical assistance because she was dirty and was left to die in the Termini train station in Rome in 1983. Along with her we remember all those who die without a home and succour.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page on Mondays at 8 pm (CET).
