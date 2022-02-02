news

Praying for Peace in Ivano-Frankivsk, Western Ukraine

While the situation in Ukraine, remains highly uncertain and there is fear of an escalation towards war, people continue to pray for peace. In Ivano-Frankivsk, the capital of one of the western regions of the country, the Community of Sant'Egidio promoted, in the Greek-Catholic Cathedral, a Prayer for Peace in Ukraine and in the world.

This strengthens the commitment to pray and work for peace, starting from the closeness to the many poor on the streets, who also suffer the consequences of the long conflict that has impoverished the country