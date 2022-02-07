news

#7February - 54th Anniversary of the Community of Sant'Egidio: Holy Mass at San Giovanni in Laterano, 10 February at 6pm - Live Stream

Thursday 10 February at 6pm

The Community of Sant'Egidio celebrates the 54th anniversary of its foundation.

Holy Mass presided over by Card. Gualtiero Bassetti, President of the Italian Episcopal Conference

We regret not being able to welcome the many friends who would have liked to take part in the Holy Mass, but for reasons related to safe distancing places are limited. We are grateful to those who will join the celebration via streaming service

