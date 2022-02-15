news

Vaccines for Africa: Sant'Egidio's vaccination campaign begins in Mozambique

From the voice of Paola Germano, coordinator of the DREAM programme, the latest news on Sant'Egidio's "Vaccines for Africa" campaign to tackle the pandemic in African.

A few days ago, the anti-Covid vaccinations have started in Mozambique, at the Dream centre of Zimpeto, in Maputo, and in the coming days the campaign will spread to Beira and then to the 12 centres in the country where training courses for local operators are being held.

This is a far-reaching commitment, which the Community has undertaken in the knowledge that victory over the pandemic will only be possible if it is tackled globally, ensuring equal treatment opportunities for all.



