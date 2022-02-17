news

Yes to peace, no to war. Demonstration for peace in Ukraine. VIDEO

The spectre of war is once again looming over Europe.

It is unacceptable that on our continent, which has already been devastated by two world wars in the course of the twentieth century, military means should still be used to resolve problems and disputes. Yet it is equally unacceptable for civil society to stay indifferent to this threat. It has been too long since people took to the streets for peace, leaving it to be decided only in the palaces.

"War is always madness" as Pope Francis said. We need to mobilise now to reject the madness and the risk of armed aggression, but to decisively choose the path of dialogue and peace.

This is why the Community of Sant'Egidio promotes a demonstration for peace in Ukraine.



The Community of Sant'Egidio appeals to all political forces, trade unions and civil society organisations to join this mobilisation: a rally without flags, with the sole membership of peace, to demand that we continue to talk and negotiate and not resort to arms.