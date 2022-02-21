news
Prayer for Peace, live stream
February 21 2022 - ROME, ITALYLive streaming prayer
Memorial of Saint Peter Damian (+1072). Faithful to his monastic vocation, he loved the entire Church and spent his life reforming it. Memory of the monks in every part of the world.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page on Mondays at 8 pm (CET).
