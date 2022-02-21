news

Prayer for Peace, live stream

Memorial of Saint Peter Damian (+1072). Faithful to his monastic vocation, he loved the entire Church and spent his life reforming it. Memory of the monks in every part of the world.

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page on Mondays at 8 pm (CET).



- Follow Facebook Page

- Subscribe to Youtube Channel



- Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio"