Words of blessing from the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I on the occasion of the anniversary of the Community
February 23 2022Ecumenism ANNIVERSARY OF THE COMMUNITY
On the occasion of the anniversary of the Community, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I sent a letter addressed to Marco Impagliazzo, expressing his feelings of fraternity in remembrance of his participation to the International Meeting for Peace Peoples as Brothers - Future Earth, in Rome last October, and his gratitude for the reception of refugees from prison camps in Libya. In the letter, the Patriarch extends his blessing to the entire Community.