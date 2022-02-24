news

"Hating is not good for anyone". Lea Polgar, a witness of the Shoah, meets the students of Tor Bella Monaca and Youth for Peace.

ROME - Lea Polgar, a witness of the Shoah, met middle school students at the Tor Bella Monaca Theater during the meeting of "No Memory No Future", which was organized on February 23 by the Community of Sant'Egidio and Youth for Peace. Lea Polgar was born in Fiume in 1933. She was saved from deportation, but not even part of her family: she told the young people about the suffering of war and racism. As a Jewish child, she was expelled from school, and her father could no longer work, due to the racial laws. To the new generations, she said, "Hating is not good for anyone. Neither to those who receive hatred nor to those who give it" and recalled that "the danger of hatred is always around the corner, both in our neighborhoods and in the rest of the world."

The story is on RomaSette.