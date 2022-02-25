news

Ukrainian Emergency - HOW TO HELP

Sant’Egidio has been supporting for years 250 children through a distance adoption program based on a network of group homes, that are now threatened. The Community in Kiev, despite the challenging conditions, immediately activated to protect them, although economic support is now needed.

Sant’Egidio is distributing relief items in the neighbouring countries where refugees arrive. In Warsaw, at the train station Zachodnia, where the first refugees convoys have arrived from the border, Sant’Egidio distributes food and relief items. A large appeal on social media is aiming at finding flats and rooms in Warsaw and other cities, to welcome and host Ukrainians fleeing from war.

The fundraising will also support those fleeing in these very hours, who are reaching Italy.

To donate through a transfer to support the response:



IBAN: IT67D0760103200000000807040

Account holder: Comunità di S. Egidio ACAP Onlus

Purpose "Ukraine"



To donate through a transfer to support the children in the distance adoption program



IBAN: IT26K0760103200000061176038

Account holder: Comunità di Sant’Egidio - Acap Onlus - Adozioni a Distanza

Purpose: Distance adoption Ukraine

