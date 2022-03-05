news

The cry "No to war, yes to peace" of the young people of Sant'Egidio does not stop. Monday, March 7, the junior high school students in Piazza del Campidoglio in Rome. WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE MEETING

The protest against the war and the willingness to establish peace in Ukraine must go on. After the success of the demonstration on Friday, March 4 in Piazza Vittorio, attended by thousands of high school students, the mobilization of Youth for Peace, the youth movement of the Community of Sant'Egidio, continues. On Monday, March 7, 2022, at 10 am, it will be the turn of junior high school students in Piazza del Campidoglio.

The event will open with the conference "Yes to peace, no to war!", with speeches by Paolo Impagliazzo, an expert in peace processes of the Community of Sant'Egidio and Lea Polgar, who escaped the deportation of the Jews, together with some voices and testimonies from Syria and Ukraine and the greeting of the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri.

The Youth for Peace will conclude the meeting with a flash mob on the Capitol steps. During this event, the proposal to exhibit a white scarf will be relaunched to adhere, with this symbolic gesture, to the request for an immediate ceasefire and an end to hostilities.