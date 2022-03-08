news

A peace march for Ukraine at Montesole, which is the site of the massacre in '44

Adriano Roccucci: Kyiv needs to be spared

The mayors of Bologna’s province did not choose just any place for a peace walk during the days of the war in Ukraine. Indeed, it is here that about 800 people were slaughtered in 1944. One of the most tragic moments of the Second World War in Italy.



The event was attended by Adriano Roccucci, who represented the Community of Sant'Egidio. He brought his direct testimony of the situation in Ukraine, where he was just a few days before the outbreak of the conflict, and he renewed the invitation to support the appeal for "Kyiv, open city".

