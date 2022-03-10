news
Andrea Riccardi to visit Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia and Poland
March 10 2022Ukraine PolandAndrea RiccardiHumanitarian emergencies
From Friday 11 to Sunday 13 March at the Slovakian border and in Warsaw
In the next few hours Andrea Riccardi will visit the Communities of Sant'Egidio, which provide a welcoming service for refugees in the countries bordering Ukraine.
Tomorrow, Friday 11 March, he will go to Vysne Nemecke, on the border with Slovakia, while on Sunday 13 March he will be in Warsaw.
In the Polish capital alone there are currently 250,000 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, who have arrived since the beginning of the war.