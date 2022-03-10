news

Andrea Riccardi to visit Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia and Poland

From Friday 11 to Sunday 13 March at the Slovakian border and in Warsaw

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

In the next few hours Andrea Riccardi will visit the Communities of Sant'Egidio, which provide a welcoming service for refugees in the countries bordering Ukraine.

Tomorrow, Friday 11 March, he will go to Vysne Nemecke, on the border with Slovakia, while on Sunday 13 March he will be in Warsaw.

In the Polish capital alone there are currently 250,000 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, who have arrived since the beginning of the war.

