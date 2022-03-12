news

In Vysne Nemecke, Slovakian-Ukrainian border, Andrea Riccardi and the Community of Slovakia meet refugees fleeing war

A constant flow of women, children and elderly people passes through the Vysne Nemecke border between Ukraine and Slovakia. The passage continues even at night. A crossroads where the dignified suffering of many Ukrainians and especially Ukrainian women is uninterrupted. A few smiles appear on their worried faces, for the welcome they receive and the feeling that they are finally safe. Many children holding their toys and clinging to their parents' legs.

Andrea Riccardi, who has been on the border between Slovakia and Ukraine in recent days, describes some of the encounters:

"An old man looks at us and then exclaims: I am Artur, I am Armenian. He escaped from Kiev but is originally from Yerevan. He is with his family. An elderly woman cannot hold back her tears. Her granddaughter, a 6-7 year old girl with a soft toy under her arm, stands next to her, looks at her, seems to want to console her... Few hours ago, a woman arrived with 12 children. They are not all her own children, but have been entrusted to her by other families so that she could take them out of Ukraine... Our Communities welcome, provide orientation and host Ukrainian refugees in their homes. It is a safety net that involves Sant'Egidio in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Italy... A woman for whom we were able to find accommodation wrote us a text message: Thank you for what you do and because thanks to you I can still have hope in humanity”.

