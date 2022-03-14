news

Sant'Egidio in Kiev: when love stronger then war. The people of the Community in the stricken city, taking care of the poor and elderly people

With great generosity and creativity, they are taking care of those in extremely fragile situations, such as the elderly in nursing homes and the homeless people. Every day in the district of Troeshina, on the outskirts of Kiev, people of the Gospel School are delivering warm meals to the poor living in the streets - to whom they used to distribute them regularly even before the war. The “cosy house” for homeless people that the Community had opened some time ago, is now a place of refuge and welcome.

About 400 poor people are constantly monitored by telephone and provided with food in every possible way. Some of them are provided with credit transferred to their pre-paid cards so they have money to get food.

Moreover, through social media, Sant’Egidio has activated a network of volunteers who helped with the evacuation of the Čajka home for the elderly the Community has been visiting and befriending for many years - located in a district of Kiev close to the area where fighting takes place. The elderly people were transported across the river to three other care homes, in relatively quiet parts of the city.

HOW TO HELP - PLEASE DONATE

Sant’Egidio is distributing relief items in the neighbouring countries where refugees arrive. In Warsaw, at the train station Zachodnia, where the first refugees convoys have arrived. A large appeal on social media is aiming at finding flats and rooms in Warsaw and other cities, to welcome and host Ukrainians fleeing from war. Your donation will also support those fleeing in these very hours, who are reaching european countries.

To donate through a transfer to support the response:

IBAN: IT67D0760103200000000807040

Account holder: Comunità di S. Egidio ACAP Onlus

Purpose "Ukraine"

To donate through a transfer to support the children in the distance adoption program

IBAN: IT26K0760103200000061176038

Account holder: Comunità di Sant’Egidio - Acap Onlus - Adozioni a Distanza

Purpose: Distance adoption Ukraine











