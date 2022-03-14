news

Sant'Egidio in Kyiv: love is stronger than war. The people of the Community, in the stricken city, are taking care of the poor and the elderly.

The people of the Community of Sant'Egidio in besieged and bombed Kyiv are a reference and support for the poorest. With generosity and creativity, they are taking care of those who are in situations of extreme fragilities, such as the elderly who were at the institutions and the homeless.



Every day in the district of Troeshina, on the outskirts of Kyiv, the people of the Gospel School provide meals in the street to the poor, to whom they used to distribute them regularly even before the war. The "warm house", which is the home for homeless people that the Community had opened some time ago, has become a place of refuge and welcome.



About 400 poor people are constantly monitored by telephone and provided with food in every possible way. To some, the credit is transferred to prepaid cards so that they have the money to get food.



In addition, through social networks, the Community has activated a network of volunteers who helped in the evacuation of the elderly in Čajka - where the Community has been serving for many years. This place is located in a district of Kyiv, which is close to the area where the fighting is taking place. The elderly were transported across the river to three other institutions in relatively "quiet" areas of the city.

