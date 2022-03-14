news

There are families ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees in Milan: the Community of Sant'Egidio puts together offers of aid and requests

The first stories of reception begin with the mediation of Sant'Egidio in Milan and its surroundings. Sant’Egidio is even active in the collection of medicines that will be sent to Ukraine



It is often family ties, especially with those who have already been in Italy for some time, that lead many Ukrainian refugees to Italy, but not all of them find immediate hospitality with relatives. In Monza, Emanuela Zannin's family decided to stay together for a while - there are three of them, herself, her husband, and her 5-year-old daughter - they freed a room to welcome a grandmother with her three and seven-year-old grandchildren. The Community of Sant'Egidio in Milan acted as a bridge, and Emanuela turned to them to get courage and welcome those who, like them, urgently need hospitality at this moment, before they can find new accommodation with the rest of the family. Already 60 families from Milan and the surrounding area have notified the Community of places where the refugees can stay: a house or even a room. They are willing to live together and find ways to understand each other, by overcoming language difficulties. The children have immediately become familiar with Emanuela's daughter - says the mother in an interview on Radio Popolare. The grandmother is more difficult: she is in contact with those who remained in Ukraine, she follows the news, she sees the abandoned and looted houses on the internet.



These are days in which institutions and associations are working to welcome and solve bureaucratic issues. Sant'Egidio, in addition to helping with documents, tries to match offers of help with needs. It also sends distance support. In Milan, as in many other Italian cities, the Community collects medicines to send to Ukraine.







HOW TO HELP



ONLINE DONATION



COLLECTION OF MEDICINES



Sign and spread the APPEAL of Andrea Riccardi for "Open City Kyiv" so that the hostilities and the violence against civilians may cease.



For information CONTACT US

