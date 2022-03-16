news

Missile explosion hits Youth for Peace headquarters in Kiev

Today at 6am, fragments of a missile hit the headquarters of Sant'Egidio and a nearby building. It is a partially basement room where, since the beginning of the war, two young people, a family from the School of Peace composed of 3 people and a person with disabilities evacuated from the institution where he lived, have taken refuge. There are no injuries among the refugees.

Here since 2019, the Youth for Peace gathered for meetings and prayer; food is prepared and distributed to the poor living on the street poor and at the Kiev Central Station; the School of Peace and the Friends' Art Lab are held. Since the beginning of the war it has been used as one of the places of refuge.

