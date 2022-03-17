news

Open doors in Hungary: Sant'Egidio's aid and welcome to those arriving from Ukraine

From the Community of Sant'Egidio in Hungary the commitment to welcoming Ukrainian refugees

This days Sant'Egidio is at Keleti, one of the central stations of Budapest, where Ukrainian refugees arrive. In the trains arriving multiple times a day, people with distraught looks, both wealthy and poor, all deprived of their former life. It is difficult for many to ask for and accept help . The Community offers food, basic necessities and organizes overnight accommodation.

Some refugees help with translating from Ukrainian, something pivotal to understand what is most needed. Sveta, a woman who arrived with her two children, also offered her help as an interpreter. Sveta didn't know where to go. Her city was bombed, her daughter's kindergarten and her son's soccer field were destroyed. She is now staying with a Hungarian family. They share everything: home, food, and time together in which to find some peace.

Constantly in touch with the Community of Kiev, we try to support some refugees, poor friends of Sant’Egidio arriving in Hungary. At the border with Ukraine, we brought food and toys to Hungarian-speaking Roma families who left their homes in Ukraine. They live in a campground used to welcome refugees in Tiszabecs. These are large families: the heads of the family have Hungarian citizenship from having worked in Hungary for a long time and this allows whole families to stay. The community helps them find housing in areas where they can work as carpenters and start school placement for the children.

In Tivadar, not far from the border, some families are hosted in a house of the Calvinist Church. The visits, with songs, games and gifts restore the joys of childhood to those who live in extreme poverty, in a commitment of friendship of the Community that is growing fast both in Budapest and in the poor areas of Hungary.