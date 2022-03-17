news

The second load of aid has arrived in Lviv: the Ukrainian Community is working to distribute it to the pediatric hospital and to the most internal areas of Ukraine

Reaching the inner areas of Ukraine and helping the internally displaced people who have reached the western region of the country are the guidelines of Sant'Egidio's humanitarian aid, which is distributing medicines, shopping vouchers, and basic necessities.

A cargo of powdered milk has been delivered to the pediatric hospital of Lviv, which is in western Ukraine: more than 10 thousand packages have been donated by Banco Farmaceutico and H&H Group Italy Srl. These packages were transported from Italy by the Community of Sant'Egidio. A portion is on its way to Ivano Frankivsk, which is destined for the eastern areas, and it will try to reach Kyiv. Powdered milk is indispensable for the survival of thousands of infants up to 12 months of age, especially in cities that are becoming depopulated.



In Lviv, the Community of Sant'Egidio in collaboration with the World Food Programme is distributing groceries vouchers. In different points - it is possible to see in the photos a school in the Sykhiv district and in the center of Arche- the vouchers are delivered to internally displaced persons who have reached the city, families with disabilities, homeless people, and all those in a situation of serious vulnerability.



Nearly a month after the beginning of the bombings, the need for basic necessities is widespread in Ukraine and the most fragile are at risk due to the lack of necessities for survival. The first load of twelve tons of clothing, blankets, medicines, and masks has already reached Ukraine in recent days, thanks to a mobilization of solidarity in Italy, where the centers for the collection of medicines are multiplying. In the coming days, other shipments of humanitarian aid will leave.





Continue to support us



with the ONLINE DONATION;



Spreading Andrea Riccardi's APPEAL for "Open City Kyiv" so that hostilities and violence against civilians may cease.



Participating in the COLLECTION OF MEDICINES



For information or other types of help CONTACT US