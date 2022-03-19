news

Aid to Ukraine: a load of powdered milk, which is sent from Italy, arrived at the pediatric hospital of Stryj. Another convoy is on its way to Kharkiv

The second cargo of aid, which is sent from Italy to Lviv, has been sorted and is being distributed in different places of Ukraine during these days.



A large quantity of powdered milk and food for newborns (12 pallets) has been delivered to the pediatric hospital in Stryj and the same quantity is on its way to Kharkiv, which is the city on the border with Russia, where heavy bombardments are underway.