An assembly with Sant'Egidio to say "No to war" in Lomé, Togo

On Saturday, March 19, in the Agora Senghor hall, in the center of Lomé, the capital of Togo, the Community of Sant'Egidio organized a demonstration for peace in Ukraine and in all regions affected by conflicts in Africa. It was attended by many university and high school students from the capital.

The title, "No to war, friends of the poor, builders of peace", was the leitmotif of the speeches, accompanied by a number of testimonies on how everyone can open up paths to peace in societies marked by so many "social wars", starting with friendship with the poor, the lonely elderly, street children and prisoners in African jails.