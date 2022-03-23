news

The truck of the Lazio Civil Protection, in which there is the aid for Ukraine that is collected by Sant'Egidio for hospitals and refugees, is leaving

A load of aid, which was collected by the Community in Rome, has left for Ukraine: 35 pallets with 16 tons of resources. Medicines for hospitals, clothing, shoes, baby diapers, baby chairs, wheelchairs, and gauze. All new material, which was collected in a short time, is expected to reach the warehouse of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Lviv on Friday, March 25. The aid will be sent to the places of greatest need. The material will travel on the vehicles of the Regional Rapid Intervention Corps of Lazio with which the Community has recently signed a memorandum of understanding to intervene during a humanitarian crisis.

Another load will also arrive in Lviv from the Czech Republic: a donation of plates and cutlery destined to the internally displaced persons at the rest area. This place is located in one of the Community’s buildings.



Ukraine emergency: what we are doing and what we can do





Continue to support us with the ONLINE DONATION;



Spreading Andrea Riccardi's APPEAL for "Open City Kyiv" so that hostilities and violence against civilians may cease.



Participating in the COLLECTION OF MEDICINES



For information or other types of help CONTACT US