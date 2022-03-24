news

In Kyiv the Community of Sant'Egidio keeps on helping the poorest people. The food distribution in Troeshina area

In Kyiv, in the midst of the present war, the members of Sant’Egidio who have remained in town, keep on helping poorest and homeless people: in the rare, relatively calm moments among curfew and air-raid warnings, they prepare and hand out food and hot drink to the neediest. Particularly in Troeshina area, one of the Capital suburbs, food is distributed to distressed people almost every day.

Some of the elderly people cannot even get out of their homes. So, the food is delivered through the windows, along with the medicines, which are now extremely precious. Many drugs are impossible to find in the irregularly open chemist’s shops. But, eventually, a drugs load has arrived from Lviv.