Many wars in the World. And yet hospitality doesn’t stop. Syrian refugees reach Italy thank to the humanitarian corridors promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio and the Italian Evangelical Churches

While the tragedy of Ukraine-Russia war is still going on, the humanitarian corridors don’t stop: refugees, victims of another 11 years long conflict, the Syrian war, are welcomed in Italy. Such a safe way looks more and more precious in the context of the serious present international crisis. 85 Syrian refugees have landed at Fiumicino airport coming from the refugee camps of the Beqaa Valley and of the Northern Lebanon. They lived in the camps for several years and in the last month they experienced the worsening of living condition due to the political, social and economic crisis Lebanon is undergoing as well as the pandemic. Another group of 20 will join the first one on March 28. 105 people in total: among them, 38 under-age youth, some children affected by diseases who cannot be treated in Lebanon and others who could not go to school in the last years. Before leaving to Italy the refugees have been vaccinated against Covid19 by the medical staff of the Italian Defence Ministry that operate in that country.

The refuges entry was possible thank to the humanitarian corridors promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio e the Federation of the Evangelical Churches in Italy and the Tavola Valdese, in cooperation with the Italian Interior and Foreign Affairs Ministries. Since February 2016, 2150 people could enter Italy. Altogether 4400 asylum seekers could enter Europe since then.