Many wars in the World. And yet hospitality doesn't stop. Syrian refugees reach Italy thanks to the humanitarian corridors promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio and the Italian Evangelical Churches

While the tragedy of the war in Ukraine unfolds, the humanitarian corridors don’t stop: refugees, victims of an 11 years long conflict, the Syrian war, are welcomed in Italy. A way of salvation that seems even more precious in the context of the serious present international crisis. 85 Syrian refugees have landed at Fiumicino airport coming from the refugee camps of the Beqaa Valley and of the Northern Lebanon. They lived in the camps for several years and in recent months they have experienced a worsening of their living condition due to the political, social and economic crisis Lebanon is undergoing as well as the pandemic. Another group of 20 is scheduled to join the first one on March 28. 105 people in total: among them, 38 under-age youth, some children affected by diseases who could no longer be treated in Lebanon and others who have never been able to attend school. Before leaving to Italy the refugees have been vaccinated against Covid19 by the medical staff and nurses of the Italian Defence Ministry that operate in that country under the coordination of the Comando Operativo di Vertice Interforze (COVI).

Their entry into Italy was possible thanks to the humanitarian corridors promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio and the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy and the Tavola Valdese, in cooperation with the Italian Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Affairs, which since February 2016 have brought 2,150 people to safety into our country. Altogether more than 4,400 asylum seekers have arrived in Europe since then.