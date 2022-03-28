news

A group of mothers with children arrived in Grottaferrata, near Rome: saved with the help of the Community in Ukraine

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

A group of Ukrainian families that the Community of Sant'Egidio has helped to escape the bombings have arrived in Grottaferrata, a town near Rome. Here they have been welcomed by the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of Mary. The initiative came about at the request of the municipal administration of Obuchiv, one of the towns in the hinterland of Kiev hit by the war, which asked the Community for help in response to an appeal by the Italian association "Il sogno dei bambini" of Avezzano.



They are 40 people: 10 mothers with 30 minors. Some of the mothers were "Chernobyl children" who were hosted in Italy at the time of the nuclear power plant disaster. Some of the children are in a particularly fragile condition.



They made a stop in Lviv, where the Community prepared and organised the journey to Italy, and then travelled by bus to Rome. The bus then headed back to Ukraine full of medicines that the Community is currently collecting in Italy.