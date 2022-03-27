news

The visit of the President of the Republic of Burundi to Sant’Egidio

On Saturday 26 March, the President of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye, accompanied by the Première dame and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burundi, visited the Community of Sant'Egidio.

In a long and cordial conversation with Andrea Riccardi and Marco Impagliazzo, President Ndayishimiye expressed his gratitude for the long history of friendship and solidarity between the Community of Sant'Egidio and Burundi, from the peace negotiations in Arusha to the daily work in favour of the poor people and development of the country.