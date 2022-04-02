news

Pope Francis meets Ukrainian families welcomed by Sant'Egidio

This morning, Pope Francis met some families of refugees from Ukraine hosted by the Community of Sant'Egidio, together with Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, Apostolic Almoner. Among them: a 37-year-old mother with two little girls, aged 5 and 7, who arrived in Italy from Lviv about 20 days ago. The little girl underwent cardiological surgery and is under medical supervision in Rome. Two mothers, sisters-in-law, with their four children, aged between 10 and 17: hosted in a flat offered by an Italian lady, they come from Ternopil and also arrived in Rome just over 20 days ago. The children of the two families attend school in Rome. The third family arrived in Rome three days ago, via Poland. They are six people, from Kiev: mother and father, with three children, aged 16, 10 and 8, and their 75-year-old grandmother. They also live in a house offered by an Italian woman for the welcoming of refugees.











