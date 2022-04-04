news

RAMADAN BECOMES AN OCCASION FOR SOLIDARITY AND DIALOGUE IN CONGO, A COUNTRY MARKED BY CONFLICTS

The Community of Sant'Egidio in Uvira has committed itself to distribute meals to 250 poor individuals of the Muslim community of the city for the entire duration of the Ramadam. This was done in collaboration with the Islamic Foundation for Development (FID) and the Association "Mama Sofia", which was founded by Zakia Seddik. She is the wife of Ambassador Luca Attanasio who was killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo a year ago.

This help is a sign of great importance, especially during this period characterised by the formation of an inspired jihadist armed movement in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Along with the young people of the Muslim community of Uvira, the young people of Sant'Egidio wanted to reaffirm with their presence and aid that it is possible to build a future of peace by using a fraternal dialogue.



During this time of disputes, the occasion of this Ramadan can be a signal that crosses the country with a message of hope. Hence, other initiatives are even being planned to promote the meeting and mutual understanding. The proximity to the poor makes us more brothers, and as Pope Francis wrote in his encyclical that is called "Fratelli tutti": believers need to find spaces to have a conversation and act together for the common good and the promotion of the poorest.