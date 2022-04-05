news

Yet another 28 dialysis patients have arrived from Ukraine. They will receive treatment in Rome, Turin and Novara that is currently impossible in the country at war.

Sant'Egidio's commitment to save the lives of the most fragile patients from the worst war-affected areas of Ukraine continues. After the first arrival of 50 people on dialysis from the East of Ukraine (in Rome, Genoa and Padua), the Community accompanied and welcomed in Italy another 28 dialysed patients whose lives were in danger because of the increasingly difficult conditions in the health structures due to the war. They are from different cities and regions in the east of the country, which is most affected by the war (Kiev, Kremenchuk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kramatorsk in the Donbass). They arrived in our country together with 24 relatives, thanks to the commitment of Sant'Egidio, which planned and carried out their evacuation from the war zones.



After leaving the various areas of residence in Ukraine, they reached the border with Slovakia, where Sant'Egidio organised a first reception and, in collaboration with the Slovakian Ministry of Health, provided the patients with a dialysis session, necessary to continue their journey. A first group proceeded to Turin, a second group to Novara, where the patients were welcomed by the Community and cared for by hospitals in the two cities.



Finally, a last group arrived in Rome tonight and is staying in some facilities made available thanks to the fundraising promoted by Sant'Egidio. The patients will be assisted for their treatment by the San Camillo Hospital and the Hospital of the Castelli Romani.