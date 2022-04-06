news

Humanitarian aid for Bucha and Irpin, Ukrainian cities affected by the war. Diana ODV's support for Sant'Egidio's work

The Community of Sant'Egidio from Lviv in Ukraine is striving to respond promptly to the needs of Bucha and Irpin - two cities on the outskirts of Kiev, terribly affected by the war. A load of medicines collected by Sant'Egidio has left and will be distributed through the municipal administrations to those who have remained in the two cities, the most fragile, especially the elderly and people with disabilities.

This morning, 18,000 blankets and 1,000 items of underwear have arrived, a donation made by the association Diana ODV, with the support of Yamamay, to Sant'Egidio, in collaboration with Movimoda and Monava Trasporti Internazionali S.p.A. The aid will also reach Černihiv, a border city hit by the conflict.