Humanitarian aid for Bucha and Irpin, Ukrainian cities hit by the war. The association Diana ODV backs Sant'Egidio's work

The Community of Sant'Egidio from Lviv in Ukraine is striving to respond promptly to the needs of Bucha and Irpin - two cities on the outskirts of Kiev, severely affected by the war. A load of medicines collected by Sant'Egidio has already left and it will be distributed through the local governments to those who have remained in the mentioned cities,above all the most vulnerable, especially the elderly and disabled people.

This morning, 18,000 blankets and 1,000 underwear articles have arrived, a donation made by the Italian association Diana ODV, with the support of Yamamay, to Sant'Egidio, in collaboration with Movimoda and Monava Trasporti Internazionali S.p.A. Other aid will also reach Černihiv, a city near the border with Belarus and Russia, also hit by the conflict.

