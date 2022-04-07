news

Elderly and disabled people evacuated from Kiev to family homes in Ivano-Frankivsk. Sant'Egidio's welcome in Ukraine

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Seven people with disabilities from the Kyiv have been welcomed in two family homes set up by the Community in Ivano-Frankivsk, in western Ukraine. They come from Cajka, a nursing home that is situated in the suburbs of Kyiv, close to the area most affected by the war. For that reason, the home was emptied during the previous days. Other three people from the same nursing home reached Warsaw, in Poland and were welcomed by the Community, too.

Besides, Sant'Egidio worked for the evacuation of a home for elderly people in the district of Pusha Voditsa in Kyiv. Five of them were accompanied to Lviv and housed in a parish run by Salesian priests while a family home is also being set up for them.