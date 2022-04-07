news

Elderly and disabled people evacuated from Kiev to homes in Ivano-Frankivsk. Sant'Egidio's welcome in Ukraine

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Seven people with disabilities from the Kiev "Čajka" institute, which had been evacuated on the initiative of Sant'Egidio, arrived in two family homes opened by the Community in Ivano-Frankivsk, in western Ukraine. The institute was close to the suburbs of the Ukrainian capital most affected by the war. Three other guests from the Kiev facility arrived in Warsaw, Poland and were welcomed by the Community.

The Community also provided for the evacuation of an old people's home in the Pusha Voditsa district of Kiev. Five of them were accompanied to Lviv and housed in a Salesian parish while a family home is also being set up for them.