1,500 children in Novara, together with Youth for Peace demonstrate for an end to the conflict in Ukraine and the world

1,500 primary school children gathered with the Youth for Peace of Sant'Egidio in the Castle courtyard in Novara to say YES TO PEACE, NO TO WAR!

The children's voices rose up loud and united, as one choir, to demand an end to the conflict in Ukraine and to all wars. Testimonies, letters, messages and songs followed one another in an attentive and sharing atmosphere. The speech of Piero, an elderly man who lives in a family home of Sant'Egidio and who is about to turn 100 on 25 April, was accompanied by a long applause.



A white handkerchief, a symbol of peace, with the words NO WAR, was handed to each participant and then waved by all to the tune of GIVE PEACE A CHANCE. After reading the names of all the countries at war, the Youth for Peace invited everyone to observe one minute's silence for the victims of the conflicts. Some Ukrainian refugee children, who have recently been welcomed by the Community, also participated in the event for peace with great emotion.