news

On the path to reconciliation in Chad: a Sant'Egidio delegation meets President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

A delegation of the Community of Sant'Egidio has met the President of Chad Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno in N'djamena. The country is going through a delicate phase of its history and the President has opened an inclusive national dialogue, also supported by the Community of Sant'Egidio, which last January convened in Rome the different political-military groups to encourage the process of national reconciliation.

The President expressed his appreciation for the Community's efforts and hoped for a more intense collaboration with Sant'Egidio in favour of peace and reconciliation in the country.



An interview with Mauro Garofalo on the Presidency of the Republic of Chad Facebook page



Cover photo: website of the Presidency of the Republic of Chad