"We want peace!" the youngest at the GxP flashmob in Rome demand an end to the war in Ukraine

Rome4Peace demonstration by Youth for Peace

A thousand young people from the Community of Sant'Egidio have again taken to the streets of Rome with the slogan, "It is time to take back our future with the strength of our hope!" to demonstrate against the war in Ukraine.

The "Rome4peace", a gathering in Piazza Vittorio, promoted by the Youth for Peace of the Community of Sant'Egidio, was attended by high school and university students coming from various places in the city, convinced that in the face of what has been happening in Ukraine for a month and a half now, we cannot remain silent and that new initiatives to restore peace are urgently needed. Yulia, who fled the country at war with her three children, husband and mother, was one of the speakers. "For a month and a half - she said - a war has been going on in Ukraine. Thousands of people have been killed. Cities have been destroyed. Millions of people have been forced to leave their homes and flee. Being a refugee is very difficult. At once you lose everything, especially your home. I forbid myself to think about my home because it is very painful to think about it".

At the end of the event, a final appeal was read: "We can never forget the date of 24 February 2022 when war broke out at our home, in Europe. We can never forget the date of 9 March 2020, when we realised that we are all in the same boat. So what has changed? Have we changed? Or have we gone backwards, further back than we ever expected? But what has changed? It seems very little to us.

War can break out because of a few, but we are all responsible for peace. Every war leaves the world worse off. Every war leaves orphans. Houses destroyed. Broken lives. Lives to rebuild. Shattered dreams. We can see it in the sad eyes of the Ukrainian children we are welcoming. They left their fathers in Ukraine, their mothers cry for their husbands every day. Why?" "Today here," they say, "we want to say to the whole world: look! Our cry for peace is not a utopia: in our schools of peace Ukrainian and Russian children study together. Let us break down the walls in the world! Let us do it with the strength of our convictions because revolutions come from the little everyday things. If we bring a Ukrainian and a Russian child closer together, if we make them play together, then one day we will have peace."

[source: ANSA]