Sant'Egidio's work goes on in Prague: welcoming and supporting refugees from Ukraine

The Czech Republic is one of Ukraine's closest countries. Many Ukrainian refugees are arriving in the country via Slovakia or Poland, and to date some 260,000 have applied for temporary protection.



The Community of Sant'Egidio in Prague, besides providing support to those arriving, is also offering help to about one hundred people - most of them women and children - who are temporarily housed in a reception centre and will soon be transferred to permanent accommodation. The Community is to continue caring for these families for as long as they remain in the country.



6 April was a much more peaceful day for them all. The families were invited by the Community to a picnic in a park near Prague. So it was a day of friendship and closeness. Ludmila, 77, called it " a blessed day" and, moved, expressed her gratitude for "the first day of joy" after so much pain.



At the end of the picnic, participants were offered high-quality clothing by Giorgio Armani.





Continue to support us with the ONLINE DONATION;



Spreading Andrea Riccardi's APPEAL for "Open City Kyiv" so that hostilities and violence against civilians may cease.



Participating in the COLLECTION OF MEDICINES



For information or other types of help CONTACT US