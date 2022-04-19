news

Easter of solidarity in Copenhagen (Denmark) with the Community of Sant'Egidio

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

During Holy Week the Community of Sant'Egidio in Copenhagen brought food to the homeless people living on the streets near Nørreport station. It is estimated that between 10,000 and 15,000 people are homeless in Denmark, half of whom live in the Danish capital region. A third of them are under the age of 30, and the number of young people living in economically precarious situations seems to be growing. In a European country known for its welfare, those who bring a meal on the street with Sant'Egidio want to show with a concrete gesture that solidarity is everyone's responsibility.