"Yes to peace, no to war" in the Ukraine and rest of the world. In Novara a demonstration by Youth for Peace

In Piazza Duomo, Novara (Italy), the Community of Sant'Egidio and Youth for Peace continue to demonstrate to say "yes to peace, no to war" in the Ukraine and around the world. The event of April 20 was attended by students of secondary schools, who listened to songs for peace and testimonies, such as that of Issraa, a young Syrian girl from Aleppo who, at the TGR Piemonte news, told the consequences of war on her life.

