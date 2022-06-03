news

1st June is Children's Day in Ukraine. The Community brought gifts to the families of the bombed school in Irpin to celebrate the day.

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

1 June is International Children's Day, which was established during the World Conference for the Wellbeing of Children in Geneva in 1925, to highlight the many forms of violence suffered by children. This day is intended to urge the adult world to commit itself to protecting children from abuse and to give them the chance to prepare for their future.

For the occasion, the Community of Sant'Egidio brought gifts (shoes, clothes, sweets, food) to the children and families of the school in Irpin damaged by the bombing. A cross was built with the fragments of its window frames, in front of which the Ukrainian communities gather to pray in Lviv.