An MoU between Sant'Egidio and the islamic association Nahdlatul Ulama Indonesia to ccoperate in the fields of interreligious dialogue, humanitarian actions, peace

The ceremony for signing of MoU between the Community and the Indonesian Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama - one of the largest in the world, with about 50 million members - took place yesterday in Sant'Egidio.



The document, signed by the president of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo, and by the Chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama, Pak Yahya Cholil Stafuq, formalizes a long-standing collaboration of the two institutions on issues of interreligious dialogue, humanitarian actions and the promotion of peace.