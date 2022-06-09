news
An MoU between Sant'Egidio and the islamic association Nahdlatul Ulama Indonesia to ccoperate in the fields of interreligious dialogue, humanitarian actions, peace
June 9 2022 - ROME, ITALYIndonesiaIslam
The ceremony for signing of MoU between the Community and the Indonesian Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama - one of the largest in the world, with about 50 million members - took place yesterday in Sant'Egidio.
The document, signed by the president of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo, and by the Chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama, Pak Yahya Cholil Stafuq, formalizes a long-standing collaboration of the two institutions on issues of interreligious dialogue, humanitarian actions and the promotion of peace.