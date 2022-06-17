news

"Catholic Peacebuilding in Times of Crisis: Hope for a Wounded World"

International Virtual Conferenze on June 20 - 23, 2022

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The conference "Catholic Peacebuilding in Times of Crisis: Hope for a Wounded World" will convene a wide range of Catholic peacebuilders - Church leaders, scholars, peacebuilding specialists and other practitioners - from around the world. It will allow participants to learn from their rich and diverse experiences in confronting challenges to peace around the world and help them discern new and creative ways to respond to the historic challenges to peace that we now face.

The current program and registration for the event can be found here: go.nd.edu/CPNCon22