World Refugee Day - June 23 the prayer "Morire di Speranza" in memory of all refugees died trying to arrived at Europe

Today, in Santa Maria in Trastevere (live streaming at 18:30 also in english), will be "Morire di Speranza", a prayer to remember all the 61 thousand refugees, from 1990 until today, died trying to arrive in Europe in the Mediterranean sea. A dramatic count, which continues to get worse: 21 thousand people died in the Mediterranean in an attempt to reach our continent since 2015.